Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property
Published: 5:14 PM January 11, 2022
- Credit: Cambs Police
Cannabis plants worth around £640,000 were discovered by police “glowing with heat” inside a property in St Ives.
Thermal imaging capability was used to detect the stash found by police and fire service crews in London Road.
Officers entered the property at around 11am yesterday (January 10) to find the plants secured in a room.
In a post on Policing Huntingdonshire, it read: “We were busy in St Ives yesterday combating organised crime on a large scale.
“Using thermal imaging capability, officers noticed a property on London Road, St Ives, glowing with heat.
“A cannabis grow with an upper estimated value of approximately £640,000 was discovered.
“Two persons remain in custody at this time.”
