News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Police get 198 calls for Covid rule breakers - including groups in Brampton

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:48 AM March 2, 2021   
Brampton Memorial Park

Covid rule breakers gather at Brampton Memorial Park in sunny weather. - Credit: Google Earth

Police received 198 calls relating to Covid breaches over the weekend – including groups gathering in Brampton Memorial Fields. 

The calls from across Cambridgeshire were up 10 per cent compared to the weekend before. 

Officers warned residents not to break the guidelines just because of the sunnier weather. 

A post on Facebook by Policing Huntingdonshire, read: “Many of our calls were around groups gathering in open spaces including Jesus Green in Cambridge, Brampton Memorial Fields and Fulbridge Recreation Ground in Peterborough to name a few.  

“While it’s lovely to see some sunshine, please don’t be tempted to break the guidelines. 

“We are all in this together and we all have a responsibility to follow the rules. 

“As always, thank you to everyone playing their part and helping save lives.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Outrage as racist graffiti is daubed on Huntingdon restaurant
  2. 2 Residents complain of 'disgusting smell' coming from landfill site
  3. 3 Some leisure activities may be axed for reopening in April warns HDC
  1. 4 District's first 'more convenient' bus service launched
  2. 5 Police get 198 calls for Covid rule breakers - including groups in Brampton
  3. 6 St Ives murder: victim named
  4. 7 Warning for people in Huntingdonshire after rise in lockdown scams
  5. 8 Huntingdon MP welcomes Covid vaccine figures for constituency
  6. 9 The Offords: Busy village with great local pub
  7. 10 Large scale vaccine centre to open in St Neots today (Friday)

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Huntingdon High Street racist covid attack

Man hit takeaway worker with umbrella in racist coronavirus attack

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. 

St Ives murder: man charged

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Murder investigation launched in Norris Road, St Ives

Updated

Murder investigation launched in St Ives following death of woman

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A hospital worker has been caught drink driving. 

Hospital worker 'swerving' on road was over alcohol limit on way to work

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon