Drink drivers recorded more positive alcohol breath tests in Cambridgeshire than most of England and Wales.

In total, 2,488 positive breath tests including refused tests were recorded in the county, 33.5 per cent of the total number of tests taken in 2020, the latest figures.

The government figures, analysed by the International Driving Association (IDA), compared the number of alcohol breath tests for 20 police forces.

Cambridgeshire Police believe there is no specific reason for these high figures.

“We are proactive to highlight the laws around drink driving, the dangers and cases where people have been convicted and killed or seriously injured,” said a police spokesperson.

“We also run campaigns during the summer and at Christmas encouraging people to nominate a designated driver, take a taxi and to encourage people to report through our 24-hour confidential hotline.”

According to the data, Gloucestershire ranked second-highest with 1,943 out of 7,238 alcohol breath tests being positive.

Leicestershire and Suffolk found that 24.5 per cent and 24.4 per cent of all tests taken were positive, while the West Midlands made up the top five.

Devon and Cornwall recorded just 1,205 positive breath tests out of 10,687 taken two years ago, the lowest out of those police forces analysed.

Lincolnshire, Hampshire and North Wales also found the number of positive tests below 12 per cent.

A spokesperson for the IDA said: “There is no way to know how much you can drink and stay under the limit since it can depend on your age, metabolism and other factors.

“If you’re driving, it should be recommended that you don’t drink any alcohol as this can seriously alter your ability to judge speed, distance, and slow your reaction.”

Cambridgeshire Police thanked those who avoid drink driving, but has asked residents to try and prevent more drink drivers from travelling on the county’s roads.

The spokesperson added: "Thank you to the vast majority of people who don't drink drive, but sadly there are still some who think it's acceptable.

“Please challenge any friends of family you think might be about to get behind the wheel after drinking, or report them to us on our confidential hotline - 0800 032 0845."