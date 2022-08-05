Cambridgeshire Constabulary has offered the public advice on how to protect their homes from crime after recording 11 burglaries or attempted burglaries in Huntingdonshire last month.

The total covers four weeks spanning June and July, with incidents involving people entering through open or unlocked windows and doors.

So far, there have been 93 burglaries in 2022, nine more burglaries than in 2021 during the same period (January-July).

Sergeant James Rabbett, of the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team in the south of the county, said: “While the number of burglaries reported to us so far this year currently shows an increase on last year, when compared with previous years, there are significantly less."

The number of burglaries in Huntingdonshire has declined since 2019, dropping from 367 to 127 recorded burglaries in 2021, highlighting a vast improvement.

Sergeant Rabbett added: “Reasons for this could include the Covid pandemic with more people working from home, but also increased use of video doorbells and CCTV systems.

“Our dedicated Acquisitive Crime Team are working hard to arrest those responsible and put them before the courts to stop further offences.

"Alongside this, our offender management team are working closely with offenders after their release from prison to ensure as best we can that they are heading for a crime-free way of life.”

There were 22 burglaries recorded in January 2022, and this number has gradually decreased to nine recorded in July, a trend which the force hopes will continue.

To minimise the risk of being burgled, the Cambridgeshire Constabulary website has posted several pieces of advice for the public.

The website states that burglars are often opportunistic thieves who prey on houses and flats where they can take advantage an opening.

The public should ensure good-quality doors, windows and locks are utilised which will act as deterrents.

For instance, window opening restrictors allow you to ventilate your home but make sure they can’t be picked and unlocked from the outside.

For more advice on how to protect your home from thieves and added information on burglary, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime