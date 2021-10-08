Published: 3:22 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 3:43 PM October 8, 2021

Detective Constable Michael Chang appeared at Northampton Crown Court. He is pictured here outside of Huntingdon Police Station in April last year playing a rendition of Over The Rainbow as a tribute to the NHS. - Credit: Cambs Police/ Google Earth

A Cambridgeshire police officer was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and carrying pepper spray.

Detective Constable Michael Chang, based at Huntingdon Police Station, appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (October 7).

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following an incident in Peterborough on March 30 2020.

He had previously appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm – his police issued PAVA spray which is classified as a firearm – following an incident in Kettering on April 15 last year.

Yesterday DC Chang was sentenced to six months for dangerous driving and ten months for possession of a firearm. The sentence is suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to pay £5,300 fine and costs, and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford, said: “DC Chang’s actions on these two occasions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It is right that DC Chang has been held to account for his actions. He will now face gross misconduct proceedings.”

DC Chang has been suspended from duty.



