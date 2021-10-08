Police detective gets suspended sentence after admitting dangerous driving
- Credit: Cambs Police/ Google Earth
A Cambridgeshire police officer was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and carrying pepper spray.
Detective Constable Michael Chang, based at Huntingdon Police Station, appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (October 7).
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following an incident in Peterborough on March 30 2020.
He had previously appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm – his police issued PAVA spray which is classified as a firearm – following an incident in Kettering on April 15 last year.
Yesterday DC Chang was sentenced to six months for dangerous driving and ten months for possession of a firearm. The sentence is suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to pay £5,300 fine and costs, and disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford, said: “DC Chang’s actions on these two occasions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. It is right that DC Chang has been held to account for his actions. He will now face gross misconduct proceedings.”
Most Read
- 1 Motorist comes to grief on A1 Black Cat roundabout
- 2 Woman cyclist killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
- 3 Alarm bells ring over rising Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire schools
- 4 Fine and community service for man who dumped rubbish
- 5 Men arrested for carrying knuckle-duster and baton
- 6 Refund for shopper fined for over-staying in Aldi car park
- 7 Tattoo clue to man's identity
- 8 Two arrests as Camp Beagle protests intensify
- 9 Building work under way for new fire station
- 10 Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots
DC Chang has been suspended from duty.