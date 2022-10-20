Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Cambridgeshire officer sacked for illegal pornographic material

Harry Goodman

Published: 12:57 PM October 20, 2022
A police officer has been sacked after he was found in possession of extreme pornography. 

A Cambridgeshire police officer has been dismissed from the force following a misconduct hearing.

PC Jamal Dickinson, who was based at Peterborough, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of integrity and discreditable conduct.

At a hearing at Cambridgeshire Police Headquarters yesterday (October 19) he was dismissed without notice.

The officer was investigated for possession of extreme pornographic material in April and given a conditional caution for possession of the material.

Chief Constable Nick Dean, who chaired the hearing, said: “Possession of such material is unacceptable and illegal; the public would not tolerate serving officers possessing such material and nor will the police service.

“PC Dickinson would have known all too well that possession of such material was illegal and of a serious nature.

“We expect the highest standards from all of our officers, but PC Dickinson’s conduct has been found to have fallen short of our expectations.”

