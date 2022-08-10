Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Police called to reports of violence in Huntingdon

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:55 PM August 10, 2022
Updated: 2:02 PM August 10, 2022
Cambridgeshire police were called to an incident on Beech Close at 1.48am this morning.

Cambridgeshire police were called to an incident on Beech Close, Huntingdon, at 1.48am this morning. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called to an incident in Huntingdon during the early hours of this morning after receiving reports of violence.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We were called to Beech Close, Huntingdon at 1.48am this morning with reports of violence, in which damage was caused to a car, and one man was left with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"Two men, both in their 20s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody."

A resident in the area said the incident woke many people up after they heard noise and screeching tyres.

Police then arrived at the scene and sealed off the road from the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/57438/22. Anyone without internet access should call: 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

