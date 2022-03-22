Stuart McDonald handed himself in to police to admit to burglaries which took place between 1993 and 2006 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man who burgled a St Neots pub in 1994 has been sent to prison.

Stuart McDonald, 51, admitted to a string of burglaries which began in 1993, when he was aged 22.

He went into Huntingdon Police Station in January 2022 to hand himself in, and was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, March 18.

McDonald, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

In May 1994, McDonald stole £1,000 from a pub on Great North Road, St Neots.

He broke in through a window and targeted fruit machines.

He also admitted to stealing car keys.

In November 2006, McDonald entered the former Argos store on High Street, Huntingdon and took a bracelet from the counter.

McDonald's fingerprints have been linked to both crimes.

Cambridge Crown Court took into account a further 16 offences, which he has admitted to.

Detective Constable Lisa Bacon, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "McDonald has made the decision to clear his offending past and get the support he needs to prevent him returning to a life of crime."