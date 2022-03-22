Burglar, 51, jailed for crimes he committed between 1994 and 2003
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A man who burgled a St Neots pub in 1994 has been sent to prison.
Stuart McDonald, 51, admitted to a string of burglaries which began in 1993, when he was aged 22.
He went into Huntingdon Police Station in January 2022 to hand himself in, and was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, March 18.
McDonald, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.
In May 1994, McDonald stole £1,000 from a pub on Great North Road, St Neots.
He broke in through a window and targeted fruit machines.
He also admitted to stealing car keys.
Most Read
- 1 Family pays tribute to ‘beloved’ 20-year-old killed in A45 lorry crash
- 2 St Ives zoo once visited by Ross Kemp to start charging for entry
- 3 Council pays £5,000 to widow whose husband died after ‘very poor care and treatment’
- 4 Van and two cars involved in three-vehicle crash on A141 near Hartford
- 5 Driver fails to stop after A10 crash which left cyclist seriously injured
- 6 Jail for paedophile who arranged to meet 14-year-old girl
- 7 Six Huntingdonshire projects to share huge £2 million in funding
- 8 Knife-wielding robber caught on camera inside St Ives shop
- 9 A1096 St Ives viaduct to close for second weekend in a row for repairs
- 10 St Neots Conservative Club raise more than £2,000 for Ukraine
In November 2006, McDonald entered the former Argos store on High Street, Huntingdon and took a bracelet from the counter.
McDonald's fingerprints have been linked to both crimes.
Cambridge Crown Court took into account a further 16 offences, which he has admitted to.
Detective Constable Lisa Bacon, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "McDonald has made the decision to clear his offending past and get the support he needs to prevent him returning to a life of crime."