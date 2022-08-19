Police say its emergency handlers receive a high volume of hoax calls during the school holidays - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cambridgeshire Police's call handlers have received 31 hoax calls to 999 this month, with some of the calls being from children laughing and being silly.

The hoax calls were recorded across two weeks between August 1-15 during the school holidays, with callers unaware of the knock-on effects they have.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website states: "Misusing the 999 system and dialling it for non-emergency matters to report crimes or emergencies that do not exist can cost lives.

"Inappropriate calls slow down our response to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator. This stops genuine callers from getting help and places the lives of others at risk."

The emergency number 999 should only be called when a crime is in progress, when there is a danger to life or when violence is being used or threatened.

Misuse of 999 and hoax calls are a criminal offence which could result in a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison or a fine of £5,000.

To find out more about the dangers of hoax calling and for further advice, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/