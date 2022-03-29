A bungling burglar from St Neots has been told to ‘give up crime’ because he is ‘not very good at it’ by a judge who sentenced him to more than three years in prison.

Lee Andrews, 48, of Cromwell Gardens, was among a group of people to break into a unit in Harley Industrial Park and steal more than £3,000 of tools on January 25 this year.

He also broke into a shed on Avenue Road on December 29 last year and took a mountain bike and tools worth almost £1,000.

On both occasions, Andrews was identified on CCTV by neighbourhood officers.

Andrews was sentenced to three years and 27 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday March 25 after previously pleading guilty to two counts of burglary and three breaches of a suspended sentence.

While sentencing Andrews, Judge Michael Procter said: "The best advice is to give up crime because you are not very good at it and keep getting caught."

PC Jack Phillips said: “Andrews claimed he was stealing to pay off debts.

"He’s now got plenty of time to reflect on his crimes and get the support he needs to lead a crime-free life.”