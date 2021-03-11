Brothers jailed for setting up in cannabis factory in village
- Credit: CAMBS POLICE
Two brothers caught growing a cannabis with an estimated value of £300,000 have been jailed.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team visited a property in Sawtry Road, in Glatton, on November 6 after members of the public alerted officers about recent suspicious behaviour.
Diem Haong, 39, and Tit Haong, 55, of no fixed abode, were found inside the property where officers found five rooms containing 360 cannabis plants of varying size with a potential street value of up to £300,000.
The pair pleaded guilty to a charge of producing cannabis. Diem was sentenced to 15 months in prison on March 3 and on March 10, Tit was sentenced to 16 months in prison.
Sergeant Craig Flavell from the Rural Crime Action Team said: “This is another great example of the police and public working together to tackle drug crime.
"Officers found a sophisticated, commercial set up capable of producing significant amounts of cannabis but thanks to information received from the public, these drugs never made it to the streets and this pair are now in prison.
“We can’t be everywhere and we rely on people in our communities being our yes and ears. If you suspect something isn’t right, it more than likely isn’t.”
We would encourage people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories including blacked out windows and people coming and going at various times of the day.
If you suspect drug activity in your area, report it to Cambridgeshire police online.
The force’s new ‘Stay In, Speak Out’ campaign encourages residents, who are staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, to report any concerns or suspicious behaviour in their community. You can contact police via the force’s online web chat function.