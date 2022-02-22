Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Subscriber Exclusive

Brother urges police to reopen sister's disappearance as murder inquiry

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM February 22, 2022
Updated: 10:13 AM February 22, 2022
Davina McMillan went missing in November 1993.

Davina McMillan went missing in November 1993. - Credit: GARY COULSON

The brother of a woman who went missing from Godmanchester almost 30 years ago is pressing police to now treat her disappearance as a murder inquiry.

Gary Coulson, 71, has told The Hunts Post that the last 29 years have been a "living hell". 

Davina McMillan, then aged 36, went missing from her home in Hayling Close in November 1993.

Mr Coulson says his sister has never contacted any members of her family, included her mother, who has since died, and her daughter Rebecca who was just four years old at the time. 

Mr Coulson, from Whalley, in Lancashire, met with officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary towards the end of last year and urged them to now treat Davina's disappearance as murder.

"I keep prodding the police, and my MP is now involved and helping me, but I have been told that it could take years even if something is done."

Mr Coulson says he wants to see justice for his sister while he is still alive. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Gaming centre opens its doors in Huntingdon
  2. 2 Unlicensed driver, 42, caught on A14 with laundry bags full of cannabis
  3. 3 7 Cambridgeshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years
  1. 4 St Ives man, 23, appointed general manager at the Golden Lion Hotel
  2. 5 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
  3. 6 9 of the best pubs in Cambridgeshire according to Tripadvisor
  4. 7 Does the climate crisis mean that severe storms are here to stay?
  5. 8 Radio presenter who lost voice as brain tumour worsened returns to airwaves
  6. 9 Three children say they were sexually abused in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Darren Ferguson resigns as Peterborough United FC manager

He said: "It is horrible. I just want justice for Davina and I want closure."

There had been suggestions at the time Davina went missing that she may have gone to Germany where she had been stationed when she served in the RAF.

But Mr Coulson said his sister would not have gone off leaving her young daughter behind and without contacting their mother.

She had also been planning to take a college course and she has never spent any of the money that was in her bank account.

"There have never been any sightings of Davina and she loved her daughter and her mother and would never have left and not kept in touch with her family," explains Mr Coulson

"The last 29 years have been a living hell. There must be someone out there who knows something and I urge them to come forward and speak to the police."

In a statement, Cambridgeshire Police said: "We never stop looking for missing people and long-term investigations, such as this, are frequently reviewed as a matter of course.

“These reviews take place in order to assess whether new information has come to light or there are any new lines of enquiry to follow up.

“The review of this case is ongoing and we will release further information if and when we're in a position to do so."

“Anyone who has information about Davina’s disappearance should contact us on 101 or visit www.cambspolice.uk. Alternatives, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”


Missing People
Godmanchester News

Don't Miss

A generic view of police tape at a crime scene in Manchester.

Cambs Live News

Man dies following A1123 crash in St Ives after passer-by attempts CPR

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened outside Tesco Express on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to ‘devoted father’ who died in A1123 St Ives crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The crash between a car and a lorry happened outside Tesco on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Man who died in A1123 St Ives crash suffered medical episode

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close A1123 in St Ives after reported crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon