The brother of a woman who went missing from Godmanchester almost 30 years ago is pressing police to now treat her disappearance as a murder inquiry.

Gary Coulson, 71, has told The Hunts Post that the last 29 years have been a "living hell".

Davina McMillan, then aged 36, went missing from her home in Hayling Close in November 1993.

Mr Coulson says his sister has never contacted any members of her family, included her mother, who has since died, and her daughter Rebecca who was just four years old at the time.

Mr Coulson, from Whalley, in Lancashire, met with officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary towards the end of last year and urged them to now treat Davina's disappearance as murder.

"I keep prodding the police, and my MP is now involved and helping me, but I have been told that it could take years even if something is done."

Mr Coulson says he wants to see justice for his sister while he is still alive.

He said: "It is horrible. I just want justice for Davina and I want closure."

There had been suggestions at the time Davina went missing that she may have gone to Germany where she had been stationed when she served in the RAF.

But Mr Coulson said his sister would not have gone off leaving her young daughter behind and without contacting their mother.

She had also been planning to take a college course and she has never spent any of the money that was in her bank account.

"There have never been any sightings of Davina and she loved her daughter and her mother and would never have left and not kept in touch with her family," explains Mr Coulson

"The last 29 years have been a living hell. There must be someone out there who knows something and I urge them to come forward and speak to the police."

In a statement, Cambridgeshire Police said: "We never stop looking for missing people and long-term investigations, such as this, are frequently reviewed as a matter of course.

“These reviews take place in order to assess whether new information has come to light or there are any new lines of enquiry to follow up.

“The review of this case is ongoing and we will release further information if and when we're in a position to do so."

“Anyone who has information about Davina’s disappearance should contact us on 101 or visit www.cambspolice.uk. Alternatives, contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”



