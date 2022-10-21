Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Knife-wielding robber who threatened shop staff is jailed

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:49 AM October 21, 2022
Martin Edwards inside Co-op store in Brampton

Martin Edwards was armed with a kitchen knife and a piece of wood when he walked into the Co-op store in Main Street, Brampton on August 21 this year.

A man who robbed a shop at knife point and threatened members of staff has been jailed. 

Martin Edwards was armed with a kitchen knife and a piece of wood when he walked into the Co-op store in Main Street, Brampton on August 21. 

Edwards, who threatened three staff members, also demanded money before leaving with a handful of bank notes. 

He was arrested the following day after police identified him through CCTV footage. 

Martin Edwards inside Co-op store in Brampton

Martin Edwards, who threatened three staff members, also demanded money before leaving with a handful of bank notes.

On April 9, Edwards had broken into a flat in Walston Way, Brampton.  

Although nothing was taken, his fingerprints were found on a whiskey bottle that was moved and on the window that he smashed. 

On October 18 at Peterborough Crown Court, Edwards, of Walston Way, Brampton, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and burglary.  

Martin Edwards of Walston Way in Brampton

Martin Edwards was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to robbery, burglary and possession of a knife in a public place.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place. 

PC Andy Smith, who investigated Edwards’ crimes, said: “Edwards’ behaviour was unpredictable and dangerous and I hope he uses the time in prison to reflect on the impact this has had on his victims.” 

