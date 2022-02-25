Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Blaze rips through 'cannabis factory' house in quiet Cambridgeshire village

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 3:44 PM February 25, 2022
Aftermath of the fire in Sandwich Road, Brampton today (February 25).

Aftermath of the fire in Sandwich Road, Brampton today (February 25). - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A house used as a "cannabis factory" in a quiet Cambridgeshire village burnt down this morning.

The fire swept through the house on Sandwich Road in Brampton near Huntingdon, causing a serious amount of damage. 

Firefighters from across the county attended the scene to get the blaze under control. 

Firefighters from across the county attended the scene to get the blaze under control. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police


At around 5am this morning (February 25) firefighters from Huntingdon, Chatteris, Stanground, St Neots, Papworth and Gamlingay attended the scene. 

They arrived to find a fire on the ground floor of the property and quickly got the fire under control to prevent further spread.

Cambridgeshire Police are now investigating alongside Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue. The incident reportedly started scaling down around 7.30am. 

The fire swept through the property causing serious damage. 

The fire swept through the property causing serious damage. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The premises in Sandwich Road was being used as a cannabis factory. Anyone with concerns about a premises is asked to contact us on 101.” 

A fire investigator is attending today to establish the most likely cause of the fire.  

More damage of the property.

More damage of the property. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Friday at 5.17am, crews were called to reports of a house fire on Sandwich Road, Brampton.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thirteen people found in back of lorry at Cambridge Services on A14
  2. 2 Van lurking at Cambs schools with driver blowing kisses and 'asking girls to get in'
  3. 3 'Dismay' over homes plans for village
  1. 4 Part of Huntingdon rail station car park closed at B1514 this weekend
  2. 5 Kirstie & Phil visit Chatteris and Somersham for Love It Or List It
  3. 6 Former sub-postmistress contemplated taking her life after untrue false accounting claims
  4. 7 Gas pipeline repairs causes seventeen-week Cambridgeshire road closure
  5. 8 Driver cut out of car in early-morning M11 crash near Cambridge
  6. 9 Man in critical condition after falling from third-floor hotel room window
  7. 10 Food fayre to take place in Huntingdon as part of Think Local

"The incident command unit and a turntable ladder appliance were also in attendance.

"We arrived to find a fire on the ground floor of the property, and quickly got the fire under control to prevent further spread.

"The incident started scaling down at around 7.30am."

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Entertainment centre opens in Huntingdon

Gaming centre opens its doors in Huntingdon

Julian Makey

person
A Lorry if left on the side of the road after being blown down verge in to a field., Forty Foot, Ram

Cambs Live News

Storm Eunice aftermath: Van overturns on Forty Foot Bank near B1096

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Delays are building on all approaches to the roundabouts affecting A1096 Harrison Way and B1040 Somersham Road.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Updates as police close A1123 in St Ives after reported crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon