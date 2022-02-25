Blaze rips through 'cannabis factory' house in quiet Cambridgeshire village
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A house used as a "cannabis factory" in a quiet Cambridgeshire village burnt down this morning.
The fire swept through the house on Sandwich Road in Brampton near Huntingdon, causing a serious amount of damage.
At around 5am this morning (February 25) firefighters from Huntingdon, Chatteris, Stanground, St Neots, Papworth and Gamlingay attended the scene.
They arrived to find a fire on the ground floor of the property and quickly got the fire under control to prevent further spread.
Cambridgeshire Police are now investigating alongside Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue. The incident reportedly started scaling down around 7.30am.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The premises in Sandwich Road was being used as a cannabis factory. Anyone with concerns about a premises is asked to contact us on 101.”
A fire investigator is attending today to establish the most likely cause of the fire.
A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On Friday at 5.17am, crews were called to reports of a house fire on Sandwich Road, Brampton.
"The incident command unit and a turntable ladder appliance were also in attendance.
"We arrived to find a fire on the ground floor of the property, and quickly got the fire under control to prevent further spread.
"The incident started scaling down at around 7.30am."