Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:08 PM September 15, 2021    Updated: 3:52 PM September 15, 2021
Daniel Worrall

Daniel Worrall was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday September 14.

A drug dealer snared by an off-duty detective has been jailed for more than three years.

The detective was kayaking in the river off Bromholme Lane, Brampton on June 6 when he spotted Daniel Worrall acting suspiciously.

Worrall was seen by the officer to take receipt of two large laundry style bags from a black car and put them into his white van.

Cannabis seized from Daniel Worrall 

Cannabis seized from Daniel Worrall

As Worrall went into a nearby pub for a drink, the detective suspected a drug deal had taken place and called in his colleagues to make further enquiries.

Worrall, 22, of Percy Green Place, Huntingdon, was arrested at the scene and the van, which was insured to him, was searched.

Officers found cocaine and cannabis with a street value of more than £200,000 in the van.

Cannabis seized from Daniel Worrall 

Cannabis seized from Daniel Worrall

At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday September 14 , Worrall was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Detective Constable Jacob Reeves said: “The saying is true that we can’t be everywhere but we could be anywhere and our eyes and ears are open whether we are on or off duty.

Cocaine seized from Daniel Worrall

Cocaine seized from Daniel Worrall

“Drugs and dealing bring misery, despair and violence to our county and we will continue to do all we can to put those responsible before the courts.”

If you suspect dealing in your area, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/3nBpsys

