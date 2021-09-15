Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A drug dealer snared by an off-duty detective has been jailed for more than three years.
The detective was kayaking in the river off Bromholme Lane, Brampton on June 6 when he spotted Daniel Worrall acting suspiciously.
Worrall was seen by the officer to take receipt of two large laundry style bags from a black car and put them into his white van.
As Worrall went into a nearby pub for a drink, the detective suspected a drug deal had taken place and called in his colleagues to make further enquiries.
Worrall, 22, of Percy Green Place, Huntingdon, was arrested at the scene and the van, which was insured to him, was searched.
You may also want to watch:
Officers found cocaine and cannabis with a street value of more than £200,000 in the van.
At Peterborough Crown Court yesterday September 14 , Worrall was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of criminal property.
Most Read
- 1 Wanted woman accused of killing children in M1 crash could be in Huntingdon
- 2 Concerns over planned travel hub at railway station
- 3 Drug-drive arrest for motorist 'weaving between lanes' on A14
- 4 Camp Beagle protest arrest on suspicion of ‘intimidation’
- 5 Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer
- 6 Here's where to see the Red Arrows fly over Cambridgeshire today
- 7 Montagu Club raises more than £1,300 for two charities
- 8 Police find string of ponies in middle of Cambridgeshire road
- 9 Detective commended in Channel 4 'black widow' plot to murder case
- 10 St Neots Street Food Festival had a foot-long hot dog competition!
Detective Constable Jacob Reeves said: “The saying is true that we can’t be everywhere but we could be anywhere and our eyes and ears are open whether we are on or off duty.
“Drugs and dealing bring misery, despair and violence to our county and we will continue to do all we can to put those responsible before the courts.”
If you suspect dealing in your area, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/3nBpsys