News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Wanted BMW driver arrested in Spaldwick

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:59 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 1:20 PM September 8, 2021
Cambridgeshire Police arrested the driver of a BMW last night and seized his car. 

Cambridgeshire Police arrested the driver of a BMW last night and seized his car. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A wanted BMW driver has been arrested in Spaldwick and their vehicle seized.  

Last night, (Tuesday September 7) Cambridgeshire Police arrested a wanted driver. 

The owner of the BMW was driving around with no tax and as a result his vehicle was seized.  

In a Twitter Post, Policing Huntingdonshire said: “This BMW was stopped last night in Spaldwick by the Rural Crime Action Team. 

“The driver was arrested as he was wanted.

You may also want to watch:

"The untaxed vehicle he was driving around in didn’t help.

"Car was seized for having no tax.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
  3. 3 Huntingdon takeaway shop raided by police due to 'drug dealing' concerns
  1. 4 Pigeon poo causing health hazard according to supermarket
  2. 5 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’ 
  3. 6 Huntingdonshire ranked among UK's fastest-growing property markets
  4. 7 Attacker slashed victim with broken vodka bottle 
  5. 8 Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots
  6. 9 Wanted BMW driver arrested in Spaldwick
  7. 10 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New A14 link into Huntingdon 

New Hinchingbrooke link road to open

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Stephanie River's wife has left a heartfelt tribute. 

Tribute to 'truly beautiful' wife killed by drunk driver

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Vehicles stopped on the A14 near Huntingdon – some due to “major safety issues”.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police stop 20 vehicles on A14 due to 'major safety issues'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Liam Mansfield was sentenced to six years in prison and disqualified from driving for eight years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink-driver who was double the legal limit is jailed

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon