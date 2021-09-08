Published: 12:59 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM September 8, 2021

Cambridgeshire Police arrested the driver of a BMW last night and seized his car. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A wanted BMW driver has been arrested in Spaldwick and their vehicle seized.

Last night, (Tuesday September 7) Cambridgeshire Police arrested a wanted driver.

The owner of the BMW was driving around with no tax and as a result his vehicle was seized.

In a Twitter Post, Policing Huntingdonshire said: “This BMW was stopped last night in Spaldwick by the Rural Crime Action Team.

“The driver was arrested as he was wanted.

"The untaxed vehicle he was driving around in didn’t help.

"Car was seized for having no tax.”