Wanted BMW driver arrested in Spaldwick
Published: 12:59 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM September 8, 2021
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A wanted BMW driver has been arrested in Spaldwick and their vehicle seized.
Last night, (Tuesday September 7) Cambridgeshire Police arrested a wanted driver.
The owner of the BMW was driving around with no tax and as a result his vehicle was seized.
In a Twitter Post, Policing Huntingdonshire said: “This BMW was stopped last night in Spaldwick by the Rural Crime Action Team.
“The driver was arrested as he was wanted.
You may also want to watch:
"The untaxed vehicle he was driving around in didn’t help.
"Car was seized for having no tax.”
Most Read
- 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
- 2 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
- 3 Huntingdon takeaway shop raided by police due to 'drug dealing' concerns
- 4 Pigeon poo causing health hazard according to supermarket
- 5 ‘He died loving life and was always the life and soul of the party’
- 6 Huntingdonshire ranked among UK's fastest-growing property markets
- 7 Attacker slashed victim with broken vodka bottle
- 8 Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots
- 9 Wanted BMW driver arrested in Spaldwick
- 10 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire