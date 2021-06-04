News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Police appeal after attempted knife-point robbery in St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:12 AM June 4, 2021   
The offender approached the victim, a man in his 20s, in an alleyway behind Grenville Way in St Neots.

The offender approached the victim, a man in his 20s, in an alleyway behind Grenville Way in St Neots. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police have released a description of a youth who carried out an attempted knife-point robbery in St Neots. 

The offender, wearing a black tracksuit, black snood and a black beanie hat, approached the victim, a man in his 20s, in an alleyway behind Grenville Way at about 8.40pm on Tuesday (June 1). 

He demanded the man hand over his watch and bag but he refused and he got out a small knife and began threatening him. 

The youth, who was in his mid to late teens, fled empty handed on a silver bicycle in the direction of Nelson Road, via Drake Road. 

PC Lee Hurley said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who bravely refused to hand over his possessions and luckily did not suffer serious injury. 

“I would urge people to look at the description of the attacker, who was white and about 5’5” and dressed all in black, and contact us if they think they have anything that could help identify him.”   

Anyone with information, or who has CCTV that they think may be able to help, is urged to contact police via the web chat service quoting reference 35/33891/21.  

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Free outdoor concerts taking place in Cambridge this summer
  2. 2 'Horror film' lorry crash on A14 was tomato puree spillage
  3. 3 Police appeal after attempted knife-point robbery in St Neots
  1. 4 Paedophile encouraged man to abuse own daughter for the 'thrill'
  2. 5 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
  3. 6 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  4. 7 The old railway lines of Huntingdonshire
  5. 8 Our new Readers Photos theme is 'Family Pets'
  6. 9 St Neots goldsmith celebrates 40 years and thanks public
  7. 10 Portugal to removed from UK's green list for foreign travel
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars parking on pavements in Stukeley Meadows are putting people “in danger”.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cars parking on pavements on Hunts estate put residents 'in danger'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Raw sewage water

Investigations continue following raw sewage floods in Hunts village

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Police raided homes across Cambridgeshire as part of a County Lines operation.

Drug arrests in Cambs part of County Lines operation

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Wellside Surgery in Sawtry could welcome up to 2,000 new patients over the next five years due to a new extension.

NHS

Surgery extension could increase patient numbers by 2,000 over five years

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon