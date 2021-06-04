Published: 11:12 AM June 4, 2021

The offender approached the victim, a man in his 20s, in an alleyway behind Grenville Way in St Neots. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police have released a description of a youth who carried out an attempted knife-point robbery in St Neots.

The offender, wearing a black tracksuit, black snood and a black beanie hat, approached the victim, a man in his 20s, in an alleyway behind Grenville Way at about 8.40pm on Tuesday (June 1).

He demanded the man hand over his watch and bag but he refused and he got out a small knife and began threatening him.

The youth, who was in his mid to late teens, fled empty handed on a silver bicycle in the direction of Nelson Road, via Drake Road.

PC Lee Hurley said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who bravely refused to hand over his possessions and luckily did not suffer serious injury.

“I would urge people to look at the description of the attacker, who was white and about 5’5” and dressed all in black, and contact us if they think they have anything that could help identify him.”

Anyone with information, or who has CCTV that they think may be able to help, is urged to contact police via the web chat service quoting reference 35/33891/21.

Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.