Published: 4:16 PM September 27, 2021

Police carried out the warrant on Friday (September 24) where they raided the property and arrested the man. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man has been released under investigation after allegedly attacking an emergency worker and being in possession of three weapons at a house in Huntingdon.

Police carried out the warrant on Friday (September 24) where they raided the property and arrested the man.

“Someone's knocking at your door... or in this case, knocking it out its frame,” a social media post by Cambridgeshire Police read.

Police carried out the warrant on Friday (September 24) where they raided the property and arrested the man. - Credit: Cambs Police

“Our neighbourhood response team paid an unannounced visit to one lucky house, and arrested a man for being in possession of a bladed article, assault by beating of an emergency worker, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a suspected firearm.

“Earlier this year the law changed to make it illegal to own certain weapons, even if they are kept on private property.

"Examples include extendable batons, curved swords and knuckle dusters.”

For more information, or to report someone who carries a weapon, visit: bit.ly/3COa4mJ



