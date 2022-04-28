A man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested in connection with an attack in Cambridgeshire - Credit: PA

A man in his 50s has lost part of his ear following an attack in Huntingdon.

The victim suffered injuries during the assault on Oxmoor Lane on Sunday (April 24).

Cambridgeshire Police has said a 33-year-old man from Hertfordshire was arrested in connection with the incident.

Ashton Smyrk, of Peartree Lane in Welwyn Garden City, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

Mr Smyrk is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday, April 30.