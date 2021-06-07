Published: 9:38 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 10:06 AM June 7, 2021

Motorist arrested after car ploughed into a house in School Lane, Ramsey, last night (June 6). - Credit: Cambs Police

A driver has been arrested after a car ploughed into a house in Ramsey – but no one was injured.

The incident happened in School Lane last night (June 6).

Cambs Police said that the driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

In a post on their Policing Huntingdonshire page, it read: “The driver of this vehicle has woken up in custody this morning after crashing into a home in School Lane, Ramsey, last night.

“Thankfully no one in the house was injured.”

Pictures showed the door of the house smashed in along with piles of bricks on the pavement.