Eight under-16-year-olds from Huntingdon have been handed interventions, as part of a police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the area.

The interventions follow "an increase in street drinking, theft and unruly behaviour in the town".

Since Monday, the children aged between 12 and 16, have been issued ABC's (Acceptable Behaviour Contracts).

As part of the operation, a 37-year-old man has also been charged with a theft.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, June 23), where he was given a £175 fine and a conditional discharge.

On Tuesday (June 21) Huntingdon Police held a meeting with Huntingdonshire District Council and Huntingdon Business Against Crime (HBAC) following a rise in incidents being reported.

Following the meeting, sergeant Dominic Carminati said: "In recent weeks and months we’ve seen an increase in report anti-social behaviour.

“We’re already taking robust action banning those responsible for the behaviour from the town and arresting those responsible for crimes.

“Visitors to the town can be reassured by an increase police presence.

“Officers will continue to work with and educate children and parents around the impact of anti-social behaviour and the consequences and issue ABCs where necessary.

“They will also work with adults drinking in the town and where necessary Community Protection Warnings and Notices will be issued.

“There will also be a closer working relationship with shops in the town to give staff the confidence to report issues knowing they will be dealt with robustly.”

A spokesperson from HBAC added: "HBAC is working to support retailers within Huntingdonshire in response to an increase in street based anti-social behaviour.

"Alongside enforcement work by police and Huntingdonshire District Council, we are working with licensing authorities to ensure that licensing objectives are being maintained in relation to selling alcohol to those already intoxicated, underage or by proxy.

"We will look to serve civil banning notices on those individuals who pose the most significant threat in the premises.”

Concerned citizens and visitors to the town are urged to report anti-social behaviour online, or by calling non-emergency number 101.