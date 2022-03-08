Jai for St Neots thug Andrew Cate, who left a man with a bleed on the brain and assaulted two other strangers in three random attacks. - Credit: POLICE

A thug left a man with a bleed on the brain and assaulted two other strangers in three random attacks in St Neots.

Andrew Cate, 28, assaulted the first man while he was having a cigarette outside a pub in New Street at about 11.30pm on March 18 2020.

Cate, who was with three friends, approached the man before repeatedly punching and kicking him.

Then on July 14 2020, Cate stood in the middle of the High Street at about 8.40pm intentionally preventing a delivery van from passing.

When the van stopped Cate spat on the bonnet, got in the passenger seat and punched the driver.

On August 30, he was seen acting suspiciously by an officer in St Neots.

He ran away but was later spotted by another officer in Kester Way.

He again ran, but this time was caught and searched by officers who found a sock containing a snooker ball, which he claimed to carry “for protection.”

They also discovered a small amount of cannabis.

Finally, on November 26 last year, while on court bail, Cate went to a pub in Market Square with two friends.

At about 12.30am the following day one of Cate’s friends began arguing with a man in the pub.

During this argument Cate punched the man, causing him to lose consciousness.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a bleed on the brain.

Cate, of Howitts Gardens, Eynesbury, St Neots, left the pub before police arrived but was later identified through CCTV and arrested.

He admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of cannabis and assault causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

On March 8 at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 35 months.

DC Marcus Johnson said: “Cate’s persistently violent behaviour was disgraceful and caused significant distress and harm to the victims.

"The victim of the final assault still hasn’t made a full recovery.

“The incident in November bore all the hallmarks of a potential ‘one punch’ killing.

"People have tragically died following similar attacks and it is only luck the outcome was not even worse.”

