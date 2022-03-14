Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Jail for drunk driver more than four times over the legal limit

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:29 PM March 14, 2022
Updated: 2:45 PM March 14, 2022
Rusts Lane, Alconbury, Cambridgeshire

Rusts Lane, Alconbury, where Arvydas Kucinskas was spotted driving a lorry erratically - Credit: Google Earth

A Cambridgeshire lorry driver who was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit has been jailed for drink-driving.

Arvydas Kucinskas, of Alexandra Road, Peterborough, was seen driving an HGV in an "erratic" way on Rusts Lane, Alconbury on Sunday, March 13.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers saw the driver and pulled him over.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "At about 12.30pm yesterday (March 13), officers spotted a HGV being driven erratically on Rusts Lane.

"Arvydas Kucinskas, 37, of Alexandra Road, Peterborough, was arrested at the scene and later charged with drink driving."

Kucinskas, aged 37, was asked to take a roadside test at the scene.

He blew 157 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Most Read

  1. 1 New B&M superstore to replace town’s closed down Poundstretcher
  2. 2 A1096 roadworks in St Ives cause mile-long delays  
  3. 3 Taxi company which ‘put public at risk’ fined after operating illegally
  1. 4 Updates as police close road in St Ives near A1096 after ‘bad accident’
  2. 5 Motorist suffers suspected heart attack on A428 near St Neots
  3. 6 See Huntingdon from the air now viaduct has been demolished
  4. 7 Jail for man who broke friend's jaw in late-night drunken rage
  5. 8 County peaks above national Covid rate as vaccine figures dip
  6. 9 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  7. 10 Tribute for Malcolm Lyons who died unexpectedly last week

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The HGV driver attended Peterborough Magistrates Court this morning (Monday March 14).

He pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge and accepted a jail term of 10 weeks.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years.

Peterborough Magistrates Court
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Callum Lenk, Jason Lenk and a holdall which contained 17kg of cocaine at Callum's house in Haddenham, Cambridgeshire

Cambs Live News

Drug-dealing father and son jailed after £3m cocaine found in Cambs home

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Julie Turner, the owner of Elizabeth's Sofa and Mattress and Bedding Outlet, sitting within the store.

Charity News

Huntingdon shop owner to donate half of her profits to help Ukraine...

Alexander Gilham

person
Jai for St Neots thug Andrew Cate

Cambridge Crown Court

Thug who left man with bleed on brain jailed for 'random assaults'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Marilyn Smith should have received a Tetanus booster jab after injuring her leg. 

Health Care

Woman received 'whistle blower' letters about poor medical treatment

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon