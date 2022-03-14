Jail for drunk driver more than four times over the legal limit
A Cambridgeshire lorry driver who was more than four times over the legal alcohol limit has been jailed for drink-driving.
Arvydas Kucinskas, of Alexandra Road, Peterborough, was seen driving an HGV in an "erratic" way on Rusts Lane, Alconbury on Sunday, March 13.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers saw the driver and pulled him over.
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "At about 12.30pm yesterday (March 13), officers spotted a HGV being driven erratically on Rusts Lane.
"Arvydas Kucinskas, 37, of Alexandra Road, Peterborough, was arrested at the scene and later charged with drink driving."
Kucinskas, aged 37, was asked to take a roadside test at the scene.
He blew 157 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
The HGV driver attended Peterborough Magistrates Court this morning (Monday March 14).
He pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge and accepted a jail term of 10 weeks.
He was also disqualified from driving for four years.