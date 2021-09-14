Published: 2:52 PM September 14, 2021

Van driver was accused of “weaving between lanes” on the A14 west of Huntingdon arrested on suspicion of drug driving. - Credit: Cambs Police

A van driver was accused of “weaving between lanes” on the A14 west of Huntingdon due to an alleged “lethal combination" of being exhausted and failing a drugs test.

Police were alerted by the public to track down the man on the A14 at Keyston on Saturday (September 11).

The 42-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released on bail.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Our road policing unit tracked down the van where they spotted the driver weaving between lanes.

“The driver was exhausted. He admitted working a double shift and failed a roadside drugs test. A potentially lethal combination!

“There's no excuse for putting other road users at risk.

“Remember, if you know a drink or drug driver you can report them and help make our roads safer for everyone. Call our 24/7 dedicated, confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845.”