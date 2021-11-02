The Audi and lorry collision on the A14 at Ellington on November 1. - Credit: BCH Road Policing

A near-miss between a lorry and an Audi on the A14 that left passengers “very shook up” has led to a police appeal for witnesses.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported for those involved on the west bound carriageway at Ellington around 1.30pm yesterday (November 1).

BCH Road Policing tweeted: “Did you witness this collision on the A14 at Ellington? No injuries reported. Occupants of the car were very shook up.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chat, online forms or 101.