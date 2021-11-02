News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

A14 lorry and Audi crash leaves passengers 'very shook up'

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 4:58 PM November 2, 2021
The Audi and lorry collision on the A14 at Ellington on November 1. 

The Audi and lorry collision on the A14 at Ellington on November 1. - Credit: BCH Road Policing

A near-miss between a lorry and an Audi on the A14 that left passengers “very shook up” has led to a police appeal for witnesses. 

Thankfully, no injuries were reported for those involved on the west bound carriageway at Ellington around 1.30pm yesterday (November 1). 

BCH Road Policing tweeted: “Did you witness this collision on the A14 at Ellington? No injuries reported. Occupants of the car were very shook up.” 

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chatonline forms or 101. 

Cambs Live
A14
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Huntingdon News

