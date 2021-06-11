News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Car crashes into safety barriers as driver flees scene

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:01 AM June 11, 2021   
The car crashes into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey.

The car crashes into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey. - Credit: Cambs Police

A car crashed into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey - with the driver fleeing from the scene. 

Police inquiries are ongoing after Volkswagen Polo left the road but was eventually stopped by the barrier yesterday (June 10). 

Pictures posted on the Policing Huntingdonshire page show the aftermath of the incident, with significant damage to the front end of the car and the crash barrier itself. 

Another picture shows the tyre marks running through the grass next to the road - indicating how far the Polo had come off the road. 

The car crashes into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey.

The car crashes into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey. - Credit: Cambs Police

The Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook post read: “Fortunately, the crash barrier on the A1307 at Swavesey eventually stopped this Polo. 

“Despite us being a friendly bunch the driver didn’t wait around to explain his mishap.

“Enquiries ongoing.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body discovered in Hartford believed to be missing Nathan
  2. 2 Burglars used paving slabs and sledge hammers to smash into homes
  3. 3 Police appeal to trace missing Huntingdon man
  1. 4 Speeding drivers targeted in traffic offences crackdown
  2. 5 Fishing round-up: Big fish landed just before Carp start to spawn
  3. 6 The old railway lines of Huntingdonshire
  4. 7 'Fantastic turnout for May Market in Ramsey
  5. 8 Paedophile offered 'naked massages' to undercover police officer
  6. 9 Driver charged after car crashes into house in Ramsey
  7. 10 Police appeal after attempted knife-point robbery in St Neots
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Neots Town Council is unhappy with the EWR plans for the town.

'Don't drive railway through our rural heart' urges mayor

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Socon Cricket Club

Cricket club anger over Green Order

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Fire service called to house fire in Huntingdon on Sunday.

Fire service say 'remarkable' that family were unhurt in Huntingdon blaze

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Riverside Runners came out in force to remember much-loved member Ali Wright.

Runners turn village green and white in memory of 'beautiful' Ali Wright

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon