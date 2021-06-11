Car crashes into safety barriers as driver flees scene
- Credit: Cambs Police
A car crashed into safety barriers after driving off the A1307 at Swavesey - with the driver fleeing from the scene.
Police inquiries are ongoing after Volkswagen Polo left the road but was eventually stopped by the barrier yesterday (June 10).
Pictures posted on the Policing Huntingdonshire page show the aftermath of the incident, with significant damage to the front end of the car and the crash barrier itself.
Another picture shows the tyre marks running through the grass next to the road - indicating how far the Polo had come off the road.
The Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook post read: “Fortunately, the crash barrier on the A1307 at Swavesey eventually stopped this Polo.
“Despite us being a friendly bunch the driver didn’t wait around to explain his mishap.
“Enquiries ongoing.”
