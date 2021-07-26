News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Crime

Heroin worth £1.7m found in holdall in car in St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 11:27 AM July 26, 2021    Updated: 11:28 AM July 26, 2021
Man remanded in prison after £1.7million of class A drugs discovered by police when they pulled over a car in St Neots.

Man remanded in prison after £1.7million of class A drugs discovered by police when they pulled over a car on the A1 in St Neots. - Credit: Cambs Police

A bag containing £1.7m of heroin was discovered by police when they pulled over a car on the A1 at St Neots. 

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, from London, was arrested near to the Black Cat Roundabout on Friday morning (July 23) after police found 17 kilos of heroin in a holdall within a vehicle. 

Ibrahim, of Dunedin Way, Hayes in Greater London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of cannabis and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis. 

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 24) where he was remanded in prison to appear in court again on a date which is yet to be set. 

Anyone with concerns or information about drug use, dealing or production, can report online at https://bit.ly/3i1KSS9

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
St Neots News

