Published: 11:27 AM July 26, 2021 Updated: 11:28 AM July 26, 2021

Man remanded in prison after £1.7million of class A drugs discovered by police when they pulled over a car on the A1 in St Neots. - Credit: Cambs Police

A bag containing £1.7m of heroin was discovered by police when they pulled over a car on the A1 at St Neots.

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, from London, was arrested near to the Black Cat Roundabout on Friday morning (July 23) after police found 17 kilos of heroin in a holdall within a vehicle.

Ibrahim, of Dunedin Way, Hayes in Greater London, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of cannabis and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 24) where he was remanded in prison to appear in court again on a date which is yet to be set.

Anyone with concerns or information about drug use, dealing or production, can report online at https://bit.ly/3i1KSS9.