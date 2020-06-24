Speeding, fly-tipping and park vandalism in weekend crime spate across Huntingdonshire. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE/ HDC Speeding, fly-tipping and park vandalism in weekend crime spate across Huntingdonshire. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE/ HDC

Speed checks conducted by police on the B645 near Kimbolton clocked a vehicle at 50mph in a 30mph zone. The driver was reported.

The St Neots Neighbourhood Policing Team said they stopped “several vehicles” on Friday night (June 19) while patrolling the area and surrounding villages.

Police also informed Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) of a fly-tip left in the road.

Meanwhile over the weekend a picnic bench within Priory Park, St Neots was vandalised.

Speeding, fly-tipping and park vandalism in weekend crime spate across Huntingdonshire. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE/ HDC Speeding, fly-tipping and park vandalism in weekend crime spate across Huntingdonshire. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE/ HDC

The damage was so severe that the bench has had to be removed. HDC will look to replace as soon as possible.

The incident has been reported to the police but any information can be emailed in confidence to: CRM_CPE@Huntingdonshire.gov.uk

Speeding, fly-tipping and park vandalism in weekend crime spate across Huntingdonshire. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE/ HDC Speeding, fly-tipping and park vandalism in weekend crime spate across Huntingdonshire. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE/ HDC