New data shows 1073 crimes have taken place in the district in March this year - including the first week of lockdown.

It is a reduction compared to March 2019 when there were 1138 crimes in Huntingdonshire, figures from the Home Office revealed.

Interactive maps and a chart embedded into this article show crime hotspots in the local area - and even your road.

Drug offences have doubled with 34 incidents logged with Cambridgeshire Police in March 2020 compared to 17 in March 2019.

Reports of sexual offences and anti-social behaviour have also marginally increased.

But there has been a decrease in burglaries from March 2019 from 100 to 67 and criminal damage down from 106 to 89 logged incidents.

Crime in Cambridgeshire as a whole has seen a reduction of more than 600 cases from the same month as last year – with 6663 recorded in March 2020 compared to 7293 in March 2019.

But police chiefs have vowed to not be “complacent” and continue to “tackle the most dangerous offenders”.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “There are a number of reasons why we see changes in crime trends.

“These include targeted police activity to drive down offences or increase reporting, or changes in the way in which crimes are recorded.

“The force has dedicated crime reduction officers, who provide the public with practical steps they can take to reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime.

“While it is encouraging that to see a reduction in some crime types we will not become complacent in our efforts to ensure that we protect the most vulnerable members of our community, while tackling our most dangerous offenders.

“We work closely with key partners and agencies to combat crime in local areas.

“Of course, the public play a vital role in supporting our work to tackle and prevent crime, and every day we receive information from them that makes a genuine difference to that work.”

Acting police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire Ray Bisby, said he will continue to support the chief constable to make sure he has “all the resources to protect people in our community”.

He added: “Recorded crime is just one indicator of what is happening in communities, for example, changes to the way crimes are recorded and campaigns run by the constabulary encouraging the public to report crime.”