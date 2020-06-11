Data from the Home Office showed that 853 crimes took place in the district during April 2020 in comparison to 1073 crimes in March.

There’s also a 25 per cent decrease of crimes logged with police compared to April last year of 1133 incidents.

Reports of anti-social behaviour, burglary and sexual offences dropped but drug offences had more than doubled from 12 to 26 in comparison to April 2019.

It comes as police revealed that crime across Britain has fallen by 28 per cent since lockdown was imposed on March 23.

Tough restrictions were place on gatherings as the hot weather led to defiance of emergency laws in certain areas.

However, Crimes across Cambridgeshire have also fallen by 23 per cent compared to this time last year from 7094 to 5591. But police chiefs have vowed to not be “complacent” and continue to “tackle the most dangerous offenders”.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “There are a number of reasons why we see changes in crime trends.

“These include targeted police activity to drive down offences or increase reporting, or changes in the way in which crimes are recorded.

“The force has dedicated crime reduction officers, who provide the public with practical steps they can take to reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime.

“While it is encouraging that to see a reduction in some crime types we will not become complacent in our efforts to ensure that we protect the most vulnerable members of our community, while tackling our most dangerous offenders.

“We work closely with key partners and agencies to combat crime in local areas.

“Of course, the public play a vital role in supporting our work to tackle and prevent crime, and every day we receive information from them that makes a genuine difference to that work.”

Acting police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire Ray Bisby, said he will continue to support the chief constable to make sure he has “all the resources to protect people in our community”.