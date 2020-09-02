A cricket match that took place between the Alconbury Village and Alconbury Weston teams raised more than £3,000 for The Glyn Fund.

On Sunday August 30, Alconbury Weston won the match with a score of 158 beating Alconbury Village by just one run.

A fundraising raffle had been running and helped to raise £3320 for fund, a charity which was started in memory of Glyn Faulkner who died 11 years ago.

Another 22 prizes have been given out, including a £100 voucher from the Alconbury Nisa shop.

Organiser, Andrew Turner, who is Glynn’s cousin said: “I thought £1,000 was achievable, to be here now with £3,320 is unbelievable and a little overwhelming.

“But myself, the team and the community did it for our Glyn, it’s his 40th birthday next year, dig deep!

Glyn’s dad, Derek said: “Thank you to Andrew for his hard work in organising the event.

“To all the people and companies who donated prizes for the raffle and to all the people on the day for their help also the ASSC for letting us use their facilities.”