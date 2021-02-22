News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
CRC supports its key worker apprentices through pandemic

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM February 22, 2021   
Key worker apprentices are being supporter at Cambridge Regional College.

Key worker apprentices are being supporter at Cambridge Regional College.

Cambridge Regional College applauds assessors and apprentices as they continue to face the challenges of being key workers through the pandemic.

The college, which has a campus in Huntingdon, says the challenges for frontline workers during the pandemic are vast, but for apprentices this has been a learning curve like no other as they negotiate work-based learning on the frontline.

CRC Internal Quality Assurance (IQA) for Health and Social Care and care home registered nurse, Julie Thorogood said, “It was important to me that our apprentices were fully supported during the pandemic.

“It has been a difficult and demanding time, and one of the biggest challenges has been in ensuring the apprentices received their 20 per cent off-the-job hours when demand for staff in the care home was at an all-time high.

On a positive note, I have been able to observe practical knowledge and behaviours develop over this period, as the added pressures of working through a pandemic have resulted in new competencies and skills evolving in the workplace."



Author Picture Icon
