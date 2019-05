L to R Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer. At Alconbury Pre School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED L to R Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer. At Alconbury Pre School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The team of students built a puppet theatre, a giant reading chair, a ball run game and a climbing frame as part of community project work within their course.

Using recycled materials, the play items cost nothing, other than the students' time and enthusiasm.

Brian Mussino, tutor for the carpentry students, said: "I am really proud of their achievements. They have built items to customer specification and done a great job.

"They've learnt valuable life skills for their future careers as well as giving something to the local community.

Back row L ro R Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Adam Fisher. Front row L to R Josh Clifford, Brandon Jackson and Lovyan Spicer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Back row L ro R Charlie Smith, tutor Brian Mussino, Adam Fisher. Front row L to R Josh Clifford, Brandon Jackson and Lovyan Spicer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"Seeing the excited faces of children as the play equipment is delivered is priceless. It's a real feel good factor for us all."

The students learnt about recycling and sustainability through using pallets and left over wood within the college workshop.

They designed the items from scratch and built them as a team, while learning valuable lessons about different tools for different jobs.

With the help of college staff the students delivered the play equipment to The Barn Day nursery in Brampton, Alconbury Primary School and Alconbury Pre-School.

L to R Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED L to R Brandon Jackson, Adam Fisher, Charlie Smith, Josh Clifford. Centre Lovyan Spicer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jane Watts, head teacher of Alconbury Primary School said: "We are so delighted with our new puppet theatre; it will be a wonderful addition to our playground. With so much in the news about children not getting enough time to play and socialise, this will really help our children with their creativity and will also enhance their playtimes."

Mrs West added: "Cambridge College, Huntingdon campus, have been a delight to work with. They took our initial ideas and turned them into something amazing. The children are absolutely loving using the theatre at both playtime and in lessons to develop speaking and listening. We are extremely grateful."