Published: 10:10 AM July 13, 2021 Updated: 10:12 AM July 13, 2021

A serious crash shutting the A141 has happened earlier this morning.

A collision that happened last night (Monday July 12) has closed the A141 eastbound near Stukeley Meadows between the A1 and the A1307.

Cambridgeshire police have launched an investigation into the incident and the road remains closed.

Highways England have stated that drivers may face long delays.

Road users are being diverted via the solid diamond diversion route:

From the A14, J21 Brampton Hut Interchange, take the exit slip road onto the A1 north to Alconbury Interchange.

Exit the A1 north at the Alconbury Interchange taking the second exit at the first and the first exit at the second roundabout to access the B1043 northbound.

Continue on the B1043 north and at the next roundabout take the second exit onto the B1043 Rusts Lane Link Road.

Proceed northeast on the B1043 and re-join the A1 (M) at Junction 13 southbound.

Continue on the A1 (M) southbound and merge onto the A14 south to Spittals Interchange.

Continue on the A14 south and re-join the A14 at J23 Spittals Interchange.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for their journey, if they are travelling in the area.