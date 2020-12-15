Published: 9:48 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:23 AM December 16, 2020

Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash partly close A1 near St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry and a car crashed on the A1 near St Neots.

Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The busy road was partly closed since around 3.30am this morning (December 15).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, which involved a car and a HGV, a man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Damage was also caused to the central reservation. The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place.”

The northbound section of the road from A428 to B645 was completely shut.

One lane heading southbound was also closed.

The incident caused a build-up of traffic in the area.

The road reopened around 10.30am.