News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 9:48 AM December 15, 2020    Updated: 11:23 AM December 16, 2020
Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash partly close A1 near St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT

Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash partly close A1 near St Neots. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry and a car crashed on the A1 near St Neots.

Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The busy road was partly closed since around 3.30am this morning (December 15).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, which involved a car and a HGV, a man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Damage was also caused to the central reservation. The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place.”

You may also want to watch:

The northbound section of the road from A428 to B645 was completely shut.

One lane heading southbound was also closed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  2. 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
  3. 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  1. 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
  3. 6 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
  4. 7 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
  5. 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
  7. 10 Students spread festive cheer in St Neots

The incident caused a build-up of traffic in the area.

The road reopened around 10.30am.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person
Comments powered by Disqus