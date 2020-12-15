Police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The busy road has been partly closed since around 3.30am this morning (December 15).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, which involved a car and a HGV, a man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Damage was also caused to the central reservation. The road was closed while recovery of the vehicles took place.”

The northbound section of the road from A428 to B645 has been completely shut.

One lane heading southbound is also closed.

The incident has caused a build-up of traffic in the area – with a diversion in place.