The construction site at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon, before the arrival of the tower crane. - Credit: NORTH WEST ANGLIA NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

The construction of a new state-of-the-art theatres block at Hinchingbrooke Hospital will be reaching new heights with the arrival of a tower crane on site.

The arrival of the tower crane will help with the second phase of the redevelopment plans to create new facilities on the hospital site.

The tower crane is due to arrive at 6am on Saturday, July 23 – timed deliberately early to keep disruption to the site and surrounding areas to a minimum, with the final safety checks set to be completed by Sunday, July 24.

Once in place, the crane will take the build to the next stage of construction, through to its completion in Autumn 2022.

Arshiya Khan, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is an exciting stage of the development as we reach major milestones and watch the main theatres block take shape.

"There has been a lot of hard work completed behind the scenes in order to get to this stage, so it is very exciting to see our vision becoming a reality.

“There may be some disruption on the site as we move the crane into position, but our teams have made plans to ensure that this is kept to a minimum.”

The road and footpaths to the back of the hospital site close to the ambulance station will be closed while the crane is put into position, however, access will be available for emergency vehicles if required.

The construction is being captured via a time-lapse video which has started recording the activity on the site as it moves up from the foundation level.

The new building will house seven new operating theatres, featuring the latest in surgical technology and the potential to use robotic equipment.

There will also be a dedicated obstetrics theatre and paediatric recovery area specially-designed for the younger patients.

The build plans have also factored in the opportunity to increase space to accommodate any future service needs, and Hinchingbrooke Hospital staff have been involved with the design process to ensure the needs of the patients and staff are at the forefront of the plans to provide the best care for the local communities.