Craig Stark, 35, was spotted engaging in a drug deal by officers on patrol in Huntingdon on August 3, last year.

As they approached, Stark and two other men fled but they managed to detain Stark after a struggle.

They found cocaine and heroin hidden in a Kinder Egg in his possession, and more drugs in his room at a B&B hostel, worth more than £600 altogether.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for 26 months at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday.

Sergeant Michael Basford said: “Drugs devastate lives and cause misery for our communities. Often drug dealing and violence go hand-in-hand, making it vital that we catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information on drug dealing should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.