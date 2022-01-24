Craig Revel Horwood has been revealed as North West Anglia Hospitals' Charity's new celebrity patron. - Credit: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

A hospital charity has revealed its new celebrity patron today (January 24) at its re-launch online event.

North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity’s surprise event was held online allowing hospital staff to safely join charity staff and fund managers for the announcement.

The charity supports patients and staff at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals.

Local resident, renowned choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing judge, Craig Revel Horwood, was announced as the charity’s ‘fabulous patron’ who they hope will ‘boost the hospitals’ charity’.

“I was thrilled and truly touched to be asked to support my local hospitals’ charity as patron,” said Craig.

“It's been a tough couple of years for the NHS and I salute all its staff for all the great work they are doing.”

He added: “It’s a real shame I wasn’t able to meet the wonderful North West Anglia team and their patients in person as we had originally planned, but I hope we can make that happen when it is safe to do so.”

During the 45-minute live lunchtime chat, trust staff were given the opportunity to meet Craig and ask him questions.

Dr Kanchan Rege, chief medical officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a really exciting time for our hospitals’ charity.

“Not only are we relaunching with a fresh new look, we now have the a-maze-ing Craig Revel Horwood as our charity patron.

“It’s a real honour to have Craig join us and support out charity and we’re all extremely grateful to Craig for taking the time out of his busy schedule to help us with the charity’s relaunch.

“He will certainly help us shine the spotlight on out charity plans for 2022 and beyond, in particular supporting our campaigns to raise awareness and funds for our patients and staff."

Talking about who the charity supports and how Craig will now be able help them, Philip Fearn, charity project manager for the trust, said: “We directly support North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s patients and staff.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing donations we receive, but particularly those received during the pandemic.”

Craig added: “I’m looking forward to supporting the charity to help raise funds which will directly help patients and staff by improving their experiences.”