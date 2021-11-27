News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Crafty Monkey is encouraging people to shop local this winter

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:53 AM November 27, 2021
Owner Chrissy Bennett

Owner Chrissy Bennett of Crafty Monkeys in St Neots - Credit: Hunts Post

Crafty Monkey in St Neots is encouraging people to shop locally this winter.  

The craft shop based in St Neots offers a range of pottery painting, foam clay, build a bear, baby prints and much more. 

Chrissy Bennett is the owner of the store and believes that local residents should be supporting their local shops. 

Chrissy Bennett the owner of Crafty Monkeys in St Neots wants to encourage people to shop locally. 

Chrissy Bennett the owner of Crafty Monkeys in St Neots wants to encourage people to shop locally. - Credit: Hunts Post

Chrissy said: “We always recommend local places to go and eat for customers, we believe in supporting other businesses as well as ourselves. 

“At the moment we are crammed full with babies and toddlers coming to do their hand and footprints. 

“They are all making their Christmas presents and then obviously the kids at the weekend are coming in and making Christmas presents too.  

“So that also ties in now with the sort of time of year, cause they are actually not only shopping local but it’s grown a lot since lockdowns.  

“People making their own gifts and stuff.” 

Inside Crafty Monkeys

Inside Crafty Monkeys - Credit: Hunts Post

Chrissy explains that they have a huge amount of customers coming from different areas as well to do the pottery and this includes places such as Stevenage, Newport, Ramsey and even further afield.

Chrissy said: "We always encourage the customers to visit one of the local cafes and make a day of it."

Christmas
Shop Local
St Neots News

