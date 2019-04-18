Saints Crafters celebrated their 10th birthday at the St Ives Corn Exchange. Picture: ARCHANT Saints Crafters celebrated their 10th birthday at the St Ives Corn Exchange. Picture: ARCHANT

Saints Crafters, set up in 2009, offers members the opportunity to display and sell craft items and support each other.

Monthly craft fairs are held in the Free Church, in Market Hill, St Ives.

The anniversary craft fair was held in the upstairs room of the venue and Val Bush, of the group, said: “This meant that there was space for several demonstrations by some of the crafters.

“Old friends and new visitors came to the fair and the event was enjoyed by all. We are looking forward to the coming years of successful events in the centre of this historic market town.”

INFO: Anyone interested in a stall at the craft fair should contact Beth on: saintscrafters@gmail.com.

