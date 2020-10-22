Published: 4:01 PM October 22, 2020 Updated: 7:06 PM December 14, 2020

Notice is given that I, George Olphin have on the 13th October 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Craft’d Limited Of 16-17 St Margarets Way, Stukeley Meadows Ind. Estate, Huntingdon, PE29 6EB. for the sale of alcohol online to be consumed off the premises.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN.

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 10th November 2020.

Persons wishing to inspect the register, or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is 25000.