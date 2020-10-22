News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Published: 4:01 PM October 22, 2020    Updated: 7:06 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Notice is given that I, George Olphin have on the 13th October 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Craft’d Limited Of 16-17 St Margarets Way, Stukeley Meadows Ind. Estate, Huntingdon, PE29 6EB. for the sale of alcohol online to be consumed off the premises.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, George Olphin have on the 13th October 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for Craft’d Limited

Of 16-17 St Margarets Way, Stukeley Meadows Ind. Estate, Huntingdon, PE29 6EB. for the sale of alcohol online to be consumed off the premises.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St. Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN.

You may also want to watch:

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 10th November 2020.

Persons wishing to inspect the register, or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

Most Read

  1. 1 Warning after man spotted in Huntingdon hanging around vehicles
  2. 2 Help for dog owners who bought puppies in lockdown
  3. 3 Dog owners urged to take extra precautions after spate of thefts
  1. 4 New chief operating officer appointed at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  2. 5 Covid-19 vaccine rolled out at care home in Huntingdon
  3. 6 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
  4. 7 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
  5. 8 Competition launched to name new St Ives park
  6. 9 Letters to the Editor
  7. 10 Dad uses own mental health struggles to support other men

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is 25000.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Complaints as elderly people wait in freezing conditions for vaccine

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Two weeks left to respond to proposed flight path over Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Lorry driver who 'couldn't stand up' was three times over drink-drive limit

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Hunts police called to 'numerous breaches' of covid regulations

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus