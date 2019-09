Fire crews arrived at about 9.30am following reports that a cow was stuck in the River Great Ouse.

Pumps from Huntingdon, St Neots and Cambridge attended the scene and found the cow unable to exit the water.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Using a boat and straps, firefighters safely removed the cow from the water, before leaving it with the farmer. They returned to their stations by 1.50pm."