Award for couple who co-ordinated Covid vaccine volunteers
- Credit: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL
A community award has been presented to two people who supported the village of Little Paxton during the national covid vaccination programme.
The Little Paxton Volunteer of the Year Award, organised by Little Paxton Parish Council, was presented to Jeff and Ursula Hill at the Paxfest event on July 10.
Since the start of the year, Jeff and Ursula have been working hard to ensure the vaccination hub in the village was able to support the community.
Parish council chairman, Cllr Kathy Bishop, said: "Since January this year, Jeff and Ursula have co-ordinated all the volunteers at the Little Paxton vaccination hub.
"Through their efforts, this has meant more than 20,000 Covid vaccines have been administered. This is a truly remarkable achievement and deserving of our Volunteer of the Year Award."
The award was presented by Cllr Jean Matheson at the Paxfest event.
