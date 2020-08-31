A Huntingdon carer who is recovering from coronavirus has begun his five-mile charity walk to thank Hinchingbrooke Hospital staff who cared for him.

Mark Stocks, 47, started his walk at 10am this morning at the Waitrose car park in St Ives.

Mark has been training daily in the lead up to his walk today.

Friends of Mark are pictured in fancy dress as well as friend Dean Burrows and fellow Covid survivor Graham Hillman, who have already raised more than £600 on their Just Giving page.

In May this year Mark was given a 50/50 chance of surviving Covid-19 after he was admitted to intensive care at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Mark is now recovering from the disease and will have support of a rollator today in case he needs to stop for a break.

To donate to Mark’s cause visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marks-hinchingbrooke-hospital-walk.