On its social media page, the pub, in Great North Road, Eaton Socon, described the situation as “disaster”.

The post reads: “The paddock was due to be full this evening and tomorrow lunchtime with diners and drinkers enjoying what we offer, however having adopted a safety first policy, this means we need to close for a deep clean and fogging treatment.

“We haven’t heard from Test and Trace yet and expect to within the next 24 hours, but wanted to make sure we did the right thing straight away to protect our amazing staff and you our wonderful customers.

“We will be back open again on Tuesday, subject to conversations with Test and Trace and look forward to seeing you all again next week.

“Our aim has always been to keep you and our staff as safe as possible hence making the decision we have.

Thanks for your understanding and continued support.”