News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Poll

How is Omicron affecting your Christmas plans? Take our survey

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 2:47 PM December 21, 2021
This will be the second Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic

This will be the second Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Credit: PA

With Christmas fast approaching, families are keen to enjoy a normal festive season after last year's plans were disrupted by lockdown restrictions.

However amid the spread of the new Omicron variant, and after England moved into Plan B measures last week, some are concerned about what their Christmas will look like this year.

Please take part in the survey below to let us know how you feel about Christmas this year, and if and how your plans have been affected.

Covid - A Year On
Christmas
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Goldstraw business is now on St Neots High Street.

Traumatic impact of armed robbery on St Neots jewellers

Julian Makey

person
The body of Andrew Smith was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, at about 3am on Monday (December 13).

Cambs Live News

Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today in

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The 16-year-old boy's rampage began when he targeted a man walking along Westfield Road, Peterborough

Juvenile robbed and stabbed two victims in two-and-a-half-hours

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon