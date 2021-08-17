Published: 7:18 AM August 17, 2021

Lots of people took the time to thank police officers, nurses and carers during the pandemic. - Credit: HUNTS POST

An awards scheme has been launched to recognise the efforts of local people during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid Community Champions is an initiative from Huntingdon MP, Jonathan Djanogly, and is being run in conjunction with The Hunts Post.

Mr Djanogly says he wants to recognise the services and commitment of people in Huntingdonshire who have supported their communities during the most difficult of times.

In order to recognise the incredible efforts of people across the area who have helped others, Mr Djanogly is encouraging constituents to nominate individuals who have provided support and voluntary services during the pandemic.

Anyone can nominate a local individual by emailing Mr Djanogly at jonathan.djanogly.mp@parliament.uk or writing to him at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA with the following details:

· Nominator’s name

· Nominator’s address

· Nominator’s email

· Name and contact email of the COVID Community Champion Award nominee;

· A short summary on why they are nominating them.





Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly wants people to nominate their Covid champions for an award. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Commenting, Mr Djanogly, said: “From collecting prescriptions and supplies, to looking out for elderly neighbours, or volunteering and supporting the NHS - there are many examples of great community spirit that have taken place across our local communities throughout the pandemic.

"I am keen to highlight the stories of those who have gone above and beyond during these difficult times and to acknowledge those who have given so much to our local communities.”

Hunts Post Editor Debbie Davies added: "We are very happy to be supporting Mr Djanogly in his efforts to recognise the Covid community champions in the Huntingdonshire area.

"We know from so much of the reporting that we have done over the last few months that there are so many people out there who did so much to help those around them during this difficult time.

"Hundreds of people who organised themselves and others to provide food, collect shopping and prescriptions and offer support to those who were lonely and isolated."

The closing date for nominations is October 1, with the winners being selected in conjunction with the editor of The Hunts Post and then invited to a special reception in Parliament later in the year.

For further information about the awards please visit www.jonathandjanogly.com/news/covid-community-champions-award or email jonathan.djanogly.mp@parliament.uk







