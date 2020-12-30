Published: 12:00 PM December 30, 2020

Covid cases in those aged under 60 are at their highest in Huntingdonshire since the first peak. - Credit: Archant

Covid cases in people aged under 60 are at their highest in Huntingdonshire since the first peak – at nearly double in comparison to the number of elderly affected.

The rate of infection rose most rapidly in the district in mid-December – being one of the main reasons entirety of Cambridgeshire was placed under Tier 4 from Boxing Day.

Although daily cases continue to rise in Huntingdonshire, a seven-day average for case rate by age shows that 35 cases per 100,000 are in the age range 0-59 and 14 cases per 100,000 are people aged 60 plus.

In the district there are 208 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week from December 18 to December 24.

The average area in England had 267.

There were 370 cases in the latest week up 98 compared with the previous week.

So far there have been 2,924 total cases to 28 Dec, according to the data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and 145 coronavirus-related deaths registered to December 11.

While Cambs remains in Tier 4, there are areas of the UK which have higher infection rates, which are still living under Tier 2 and 3 restrictions in the North East and the Midlands.



