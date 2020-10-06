Data shows there were 32 confirmed cases in the district the week ending September 25, rising to 79 in the week ending October 2.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen sharply across Cambridgeshire.

There were 44 cases per 100,000 people in Huntingdonshire the latest week (ending October 2). The average area in England had 52.

This is in comparison to 17 cases the week before and just five cases per 100,000 the same time one month prior (week ending September 4).

The figures come from daily Public Health England data, with the latest update published on Monday (October 5).

In Huntingdonshire there have been 111 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There were 89 confirmed cases in Cambridgeshire in the week ending September 25, rising to 236 in the week ending October 2.

There were 51 cases recorded across the county on September 30, more than on any day since May 11, although the testing capacity has increased since then.

The Director of Public Health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Liz Robin, said: “Cases of coronavirus are rising across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, as they are nationally.

“Our rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population are currently below the national average, but this is not a cause for complacency.

“It is critical that people follow the rules and don’t throw away all the good work that has taken place up until now to keep rates of the virus down.”

MORE: Covid-19 cases and deaths in Huntingdonshire ‘significantly higher’

The total number of confirmed cases jumped by 22,961 yesterday (October 5) after it emerged that almost 16,000 test results had not previously been transferred on to computer systems, including for contact tracers.

Public Health England (PHE) said a technical issue resulted in 15,841 cases between September 25 and October 2 being left out of the reported daily coronavirus cases.

“The issue relates to the transfer of data between NHS Test and Trace and PHE,” The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.























































